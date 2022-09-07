ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Lowered to C$4.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ABCT has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of ABC Technologies in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABC Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

ABCT stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.64. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,140. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.48 and a 1-year high of C$8.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$536.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.47.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

