Abyss Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $170,712.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.