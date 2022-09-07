AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.