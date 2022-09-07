Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,925 shares during the quarter. Acacia Research accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.79% of Acacia Research worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 23.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 97.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACTG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 7,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,525. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.56). Acacia Research had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 167.82%.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

