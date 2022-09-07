Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.

ASO stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

