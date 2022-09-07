ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194,311.07

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $194,311.07 and $29,753.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

