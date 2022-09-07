AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) Insider Michael Norster Buys 3,427,915 Shares

AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1 – Get Rating) insider Michael Norster bought 3,427,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,697.88 ($59,928.58).
AD1 Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.91.
AD1 Company Profile
