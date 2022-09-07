Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $367.50 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average of $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

