Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAV. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.52. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.37 and a 52 week high of C$12.18.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In related news, Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$792,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,434 shares in the company, valued at C$6,896,227.38. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$792,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,434 shares in the company, valued at C$6,896,227.38. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,480,443.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,730,552.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

