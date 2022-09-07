AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,595. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

