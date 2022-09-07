Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.45. 47,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,139. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

