Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. 8,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Air Lease by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

