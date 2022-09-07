Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,742 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

