Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKBA opened at $0.38 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

