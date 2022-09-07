Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

