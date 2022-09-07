Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.34

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion Development VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:AADV opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Albion Development VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.12). The stock has a market cap of £110.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.34.

Get Albion Development VCT alerts:

Albion Development VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Development VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Development VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.