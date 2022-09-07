Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.34

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Albion Development VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON:AADV opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Albion Development VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.12). The stock has a market cap of £110.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.34.
Albion Development VCT Company Profile
