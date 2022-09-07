Alchemix Price Reaches $23.19 on Major Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $23.19 or 0.00120347 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $35.73 million and $2.24 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00136633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022835 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,733,086 coins and its circulating supply is 1,540,786 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.