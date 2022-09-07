Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $62.11 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $62.11 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00309248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00120123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00077536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,055,606 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.