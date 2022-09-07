Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Issue $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average of $170.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

