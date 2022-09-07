AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

AB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 67.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 79,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

