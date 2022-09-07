Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.14% of Generac worth $215,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 54,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Generac by 83.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Generac by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Generac by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 148.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.25. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,973. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

