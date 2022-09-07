Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145,168 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,619,029 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.25% of American Airlines Group worth $148,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 253,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,791,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.51. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

