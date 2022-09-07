Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 9.1% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $109.32. 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,992,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

