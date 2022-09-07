Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Tops $0.0136

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a market cap of $23,446.17 and $23,438.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00885991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Alphr finance Coin Trading

