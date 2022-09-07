ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.36. 13,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 68,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

