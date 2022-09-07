American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of American Electric Power worth $91,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.44. 50,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,127. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

