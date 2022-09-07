American Money Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $195.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day moving average is $208.18.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

