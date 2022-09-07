American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 87,017 shares.The stock last traded at $50.15 and had previously closed at $51.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.