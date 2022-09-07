Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.37. 12,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

