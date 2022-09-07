Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 7%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 22,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,861,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $989.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amyris by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Amyris by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Amyris by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amyris by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 287,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

