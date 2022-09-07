Analysts Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Target Price at $5.38

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATY shares. Roth Capital upgraded AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 417.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

