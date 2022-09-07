Analysts Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

CCCS stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Insider Activity

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $188,668.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $188,668.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,130. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

