Analyzing Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Gritstone bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Century Therapeutics and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Gritstone bio 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.40%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. Given Century Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($1.92) -5.74 Gritstone bio $48.21 million 5.36 -$75.08 million ($1.40) -2.54

Gritstone bio has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics N/A -31.39% -24.66% Gritstone bio -634.23% -59.91% -46.21%

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Gritstone bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors comprising metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and shared neoantigen-positive tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. It has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

