Analyzing Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) and Its Peers

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 146 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.42% -1,497.80% -11.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.17 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.47

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stronghold Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 382 2540 4698 60 2.58

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 224.75%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 54.07%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining peers beat Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

