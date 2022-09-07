AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 358,057 shares.The stock last traded at $24.38 and had previously closed at $24.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

