Anchor Protocol Price Tops $0.0937 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $32.84 million and $91.89 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008814 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

