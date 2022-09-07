Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.40

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 45658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

