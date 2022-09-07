APA (NYSE:APA) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.07. 50,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,180,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

