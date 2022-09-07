APENFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $160.24 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $160.24 million and $59.92 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APENFT has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

