Apollon Limassol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $215,228.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $473,547.42 and approximately $215,228.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00007644 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00096900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00258827 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018895 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

