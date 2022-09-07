April Price Reaches $0.0509 on Exchanges (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. April has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $15,873.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, April has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One April coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.

April Coin Profile

April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.

April Coin Trading

