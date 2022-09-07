Apron Tops One Day Trading Volume of $332,047.00 (APN)

Apron (APN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Apron has a market capitalization of $291,258.09 and $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apron has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Apron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00030295 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00043602 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00086361 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Apron Profile

Apron is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1. The official website for Apron is apron.network.

Apron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

