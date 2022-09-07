Arbidex Market Capitalization Tops $11,708.29 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arbidex has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Arbidex has a total market cap of $11,708.29 and $357.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023123 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

