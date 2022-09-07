Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,903 shares during the period. Arco Platform makes up 0.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 1.92% of Arco Platform worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 115.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Arco Platform Trading Down 0.4 %

ARCE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $25.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Profile

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.