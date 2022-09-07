ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.38% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,877,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 100,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,498. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38.

