Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 10,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,691. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

