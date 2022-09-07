Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.

Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

