Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.
AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.
Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.