Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 575,715 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after buying an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after buying an additional 271,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 140,904 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

