Atlas FRM LLC Takes $21.34 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. Pilgrim’s Pride comprises approximately 9.8% of Atlas FRM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas FRM LLC owned 0.35% of Pilgrim’s Pride as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 15,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.91. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

