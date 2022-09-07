AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 219,826 shares.The stock last traded at $42.82 and had previously closed at $42.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

AtriCure Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

